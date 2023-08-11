Simple tips for eating healthy as a nurse

As a nurse, your schedule is already busy. And whether you’re at home or at work, it can be difficult to find the time to eat right.

Difficult, yes, but not impossible. In fact, your busy schedule and full calendar can actually be an advantage if you’re trying to eat better. That’s because the key to living a healthier lifestyle is making a plan.

Here are three simple tips for eating healthier:

Stay hydrated

The more you’re on the go, the more hydration you need.

“Dehydration can influence cognition. Mild levels of dehydration can create changes in your mood and ability to think clearly, which will, in turn, lower your overall nursing effectiveness,” noted Nurse Choice.

Hydration doesn’t have to mean water. But if you need a little flavor, try to steer clear of high-sugar sodas and juices, and opt instead for flavored hydration packets.

Eat smart in the cafeteria

Taking advantage of the hospital cafeteria can actually be a good thing. Sure, there are plenty of fried foods and sweets, but there are usually some healthy options too — certainly better than what you might grab from a vending machine. But there are a few things to watch out for:

Monitor your portion size

The salad bar is a great option — until your drench everything in a creamy, high-calorie dressing

As delicious as deep-fried foods are, they can leave you feeling sluggish hours after you’ve eaten

If there are pre-made sandwiches, choose turkey or chicken. They usually have a better protein-to-fat ratio.

Vending machine navigation

If you’re trying to stay healthy, it’s probably best to avoid vending machines all together. But sometimes you’ve just got 10 minutes and need some calories fast.

Scrubs Mag suggests “avoiding candy bars and salty chips and replacing it for trail mix, whole grain crackers, protein bar, soy chips, and even raisins.”