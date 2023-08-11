Simple tips for eating healthy as a nurse

When you work long shifts, healthy eating requires an effort
Pulse
By
29 minutes ago
X

As a nurse, your schedule is already busy. And whether you’re at home or at work, it can be difficult to find the time to eat right.

Difficult, yes, but not impossible. In fact, your busy schedule and full calendar can actually be an advantage if you’re trying to eat better. That’s because the key to living a healthier lifestyle is making a plan.

Explore4 lunch boxes that are perfect for nurses

Here are three simple tips for eating healthier:

Stay hydrated

The more you’re on the go, the more hydration you need.

“Dehydration can influence cognition. Mild levels of dehydration can create changes in your mood and ability to think clearly, which will, in turn, lower your overall nursing effectiveness,” noted Nurse Choice.

Hydration doesn’t have to mean water. But if you need a little flavor, try to steer clear of high-sugar sodas and juices, and opt instead for flavored hydration packets.

Eat smart in the cafeteria

Taking advantage of the hospital cafeteria can actually be a good thing. Sure, there are plenty of fried foods and sweets, but there are usually some healthy options too — certainly better than what you might grab from a vending machine. But there are a few things to watch out for:

  • Monitor your portion size
  • The salad bar is a great option — until your drench everything in a creamy, high-calorie dressing
  • As delicious as deep-fried foods are, they can leave you feeling sluggish hours after you’ve eaten
  • If there are pre-made sandwiches, choose turkey or chicken. They usually have a better protein-to-fat ratio.
Explore4 ways to prevent eye strain as a nurse

Vending machine navigation

If you’re trying to stay healthy, it’s probably best to avoid vending machines all together. But sometimes you’ve just got 10 minutes and need some calories fast.

Scrubs Mag suggests “avoiding candy bars and salty chips and replacing it for trail mix, whole grain crackers, protein bar, soy chips, and even raisins.”

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

No indictment for former Clayton County officer who fatally shot Eric Holmes4h ago

Family walking to school discovers woman dead in SW Atlanta driveway
2h ago

Credit: AP

Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

GBI investigating use of force after man, 62, dies following Atlanta arrest
20m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

GBI investigating use of force after man, 62, dies following Atlanta arrest
20m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

CONTINUING COVERAGE
As a German firm exits the city, downtown Atlanta ponders its future
6h ago
The Latest

Study shows exercise eases nurse burnout, depression
26m ago
Just 4,000 steps a day can lower risk of early death, analysis finds
Wrong size blood pressure cuffs produce ‘strikingly inaccurate’ readings
Featured

Credit: Special

Amy Webb, renowned futurist, coming to Atlanta in exclusive AJC event
3h ago
How to help the victims of Maui’s deadly wildfires
4h ago
Countdown to Georgia high school footall: Meet the preseason 2023 AJC Super 11 team
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top