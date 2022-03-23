Shingles virus can affect your eyes, too

The virus lies dormant for years, but, when triggered by stress or a weakened immune system, it travels along nerve pathways to the skin and usually affects only one side of the face.

“You can almost draw a line right down the middle of the forehead when you get the rash,” Baratz said.

In addition to the telltale rash or blisters, patients often will have pink eye, swelling or even blurry vision.

“It can be very painful. But when it’s around the eye, it’s really a dangerous problem. The complications in the eye can last for a long time,” Baratz said. “So it needs to be considered very, very seriously.”

The key to overcoming eye shingles is quick diagnosis and aggressive treatment with antiviral medication. Your doctor will perform several dilated eye exams to monitor the health of your eye until the shingles are resolved.

