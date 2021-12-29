Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

3 eating and drinking habits that aren’t good for your brain

caption arrowCaption
This is how alcohol affects your body. Having an occasional drink isn't a cause for concern, but consuming alcohol affects you the moment you take your first sip. Here are some ways alcohol can affect your body, according to Healthline. Behavioral changes, Alcohol can alter your actions and leave you lacking mental clarity. Slurred speech, Slurred speech is an early sign of excess alcohol consumption. Heart damage, Chronic drinking is a leading cause of cardiovascular disease. Stomach distress, Bloating or painful ulcers can occur if you drink too much. Thinning bones, Drinking can increase the risk of osteoporosis

Health
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Brain health is important at any age. To maintain it, you have to be mindful of what you consume.

“There is growing scientific evidence that healthy behaviors, which have been shown to prevent cancer, diabetes, and heart disease, also may reduce risk for (subjective cognitive decline),” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website.

Explore5 foods a brain expert says ‘weaken memory and focus’

Subjective cognitive decline occurs when there are frequent memory problems. There are steps you can take to keep your brain healthy. Some of them include changing eating and drinking habits that are harmful to brain health.

Eat This, Not That spoke to several experts about some of the worst habits for your cognitive function. Here are three of them.

Cutting all carbs

If you’re watching your waistline, you may believe it makes sense to eliminate all carbohydrates. However, it’s not a good idea.

“Carbohydrates are starches and sugars that supply most of the fuel to our body, including our brain. It’s the type and quality of carbohydrates eaten that make a big difference,” wrote Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center registered dietitian Liz Weinandy.

“Focus on complex carbs, meaning ones that are high in fiber and in their natural form – think 100% whole grains, beans, fruits and vegetables,” she said. “They’re packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. These nutrients not only fuel the brain, they also protect brain cells against damage from free radicals released from pollution, stress and just being alive.”

ExploreEat more fiber to lower cholesterol? Here’s how it works

Multitasking as you eat

Your habit of watching your favorite show at dinner could negatively impact your body and brain.

A study published by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition noted that watching TV as you eat can lead you not to pay attention to fullness cues. Doing so can lead to overeating.

“We tend to eat more mindlessly in front of the TV,” Cleveland Clinic psychologist Susan Albers told Health Essentials. “We also don’t taste and experience the food as much because we’re distracted.”

Drinking too much alcohol

An occasional adult beverage is fine, but to protect brain health, you’ll want to keep it at the recommended limit.

“Drinking more than the recommended 1 to 2 drinks per day can affect your brain’s ability to function at its best,” Melissa Mitri, registered dietitian for Wellness Verge told Eat This, Not That.

“Too much alcohol over time can affect the levels of neurotransmitters in your body, which are chemical messengers that help your brain cells to communicate.”

About the Author

Follow Kiersten Willis on twitter

Kiersten Willis is a Georgia-born native specialist for the revenue content team with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Responsible for helping to fulfill sponsorships, she also works on advertorial content and manages the Aging in Atlanta special print section. She's a graduate of the University of Georgia.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta-area clinic enrolling patient volunteers for RSV vaccine study
How did the omicron variant get its name? And how do you pronounce it?
Study: High gluten intake does not lead to increased IBS symptoms
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top