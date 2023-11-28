Sandy Springs among top 10 cities millennials are moving to

Millennials were defined as those age 25–44, even though the generation’s age range in 2022 would be 26–41 (they were born 1981–1996).

SmartAsset then calculated the percentage of the total population represented by millennials who moved to the city last year and ranked them from highest to lowest.

Two Georgia cities — Sandy Springs and Savannah — ranked high in the study.

Sandy Springs finished at No. 10, with 10.49% of its total population made up of millennials who moved there in 2022. That equates to 11,210 new residents in the study’s age range. A high rate of these transplants were from out of state, the analysis found.

Overall, nearly a third of Sandy Springs’ residents, 32.05%, are millennials. The city also had the highest median age in the top 10 at 39.5 years old.

Explore Sandy Springs nonprofit asking for Giving Tuesday help

Just behind Sandy Springs was Savannah, which was ranked No. 11. America’s First Planned City welcomed 15,303 millennial transplants, which was 10.45% of its population. The city’s total population is 31.72% millennial.

What city is attracting the most millennials? That would be Cambridge, Massachusetts. Santa Clara, California; Seattle; Sunnyvale, California; and Denver round out the top five, in that order.

You can read the full analysis here.