Sandy Springs nonprofit asking for Giving Tuesday help

Solidarity Sandy Springs is asking the public to keep their food pantry in mind when making a Giving Tuesday donation. This year the event is Tuesday, Nov. 28.

According to the nonprofit, the majority of Solidarity’s funding for food and operations Is donated in November and December. This year the organization has a matching grant from the Open Hearts Foundation for $12,000 to kick off their Giving Tuesday fundraising campaign.

Founded by Jane Seymour and inspired by her mother, Miele Frankenberg, grants are awarded to emerging charities serving high-risk communities who help children and families survive and thrive.