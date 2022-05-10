Rose Horton, Emory Healthcare

“That broke my heart. It continues to break my heart, especially knowing some of these deaths are preventable,” she said. “That’s when I came up with the hashtag #Notonmywatch.”

Horton is convinced the United States — which has a higher maternal and infant mortality rate than 46 other industrialized nations — can do better. She’s equally convinced that the nation’s 4.2 million nurses need to be part of the solution.

Horton said she believes nurses can help improve outcomes by adhering to these principles: listen and believe the patient; standardize care and practice evidence-based care; advocate for the patient; and follow the American Nurse’s Association Code of Ethics, which says everyone will be treated with respect and dignity.

“I know we can make a huge difference,” she said.

President Joe Biden thinks so, too. He asked her in 2021 to be part of his administration’s Black Maternal Health Stakeholder’s Group, which is meeting twice annually for three years to look at reforms that might save mothers and infants.

“It is so very exciting and humbling to be in that small group looking at the problem through an equity lens,” Horton said. “It’s really like a brain trust of everyone who lays hands-on and cares for pregnant women and their babies.”

A native of New York City, Horton said she knew she wanted to be a nurse when she was 7. She wanted to follow in her mom’s footsteps, a nurse’s aide, who she saw going out the door every day in white clothes, stockings and shoes.

The 30-year veteran nurse picked obstetrics as her specialty.

“I am extremely passionate about the work I do, and I wanted to be an OB nurse after seeing my first delivery,” she said.

Haynes said Horton is willing to do the hard work it takes.

“Rose is doing her part by leading her group monthly in meetings that look at race and implicit bias and how that may impact the lives of birthing families at her facility,” she said. “Many of the surrounding facilities are not comfortable enough to have this form of accountability on a monthly basis.”

ROSE HORTON

Current job: specialty director of Women & Infant Services at Emory Decatur Hospital

Lives in: Stone Mountain

Years of nursing experience: 30

Educational background: BSN, MSM, RNC-OB, NEA-C (Bachelor’s of Science degree in nursing, Master’s of Science in Management, certification for inpatient obstetrics, and certification for nurse executive advanced board)

Family: Married to John D. Horton, two daughters, Solange Quiller who is a nurse, and Lauren Horton, who is a marketing manager