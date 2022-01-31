Robot performs first abdominal surgery without human help

The STAR — smart tissue autonomous robot — sutured two ends of intestine in what its designers at Johns Hopkins University called “a significant step toward fully automated surgery on humans.”

“Our findings show that we can automate one of the most intricate and delicate tasks in surgery: the reconnection of two ends of an intestine. The STAR performed the procedure in four animals and it produced significantly better results than humans performing the same procedure,” said senior author Axel Krieger, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Johns Hopkins’ Whiting School of Engineering.