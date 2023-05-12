Rita Ford, Northside Hospital Gwinnett

The family expressed gratitude at how kind and considerate Ford was with their mother. Ford’s attentiveness to their mom gave them time to navigate her care with specialists and doctors.

“Not all angels have wings; some have stethoscopes,” the family wrote. “Rita was so considerate of our mother, making her comfortable with her joy and laughter.”

Ford also advocated for the patient and helped to create a health plan to suit her needs best.

Nurse manager Kelli Cox said the family’s letter brought tears to many of her colleagues at Northside Gwinnett.

Ford “anticipated her patient’s needs and was a professional steward of patient commitment,” said Cox, who nominated Ford for a 2023 Celebrating Nurses award.

Ford said this is how she treats all her patients, especially the older ones and those most vulnerable.

“I’ve discovered that each time I have these elderly patients, I have a bond with them,” the 38-year-old nurse said. “I don’t know if that’s my calling or what, but they touch my heart so much. I feel like nobody can care for them as I can.”

Ford grew up in Nigeria and immigrated to the United States with her family at age 24. As a child, she always wanted to be a nurse, she said, because it seemed to be a glamorous profession.

“When my mother was taking us to the hospital, all I wanted to see was the nurses,” Ford said. “Back then, they would put on a white dress and a white hat. To me, that was the best profession in this world.”

By the time she moved to the U.S., Ford had forgotten about her career goals, but she had a brother in nursing school who encouraged her to apply. Instead, she worked for two years as a nursing assistant to an older lady, who also told Ford she would make a great nurse.

After going to college and earning her degree, Ford’s first job was in a nursing home. She loved her job, but an encounter with Northside Hospital would turn her career in a different direction.

Ford gave birth to a preterm baby at Northside, and the infant stayed in the hospital for four months. While there, Ford said she saw how the nurses were selflessly helping patients and their families. After that, she decided to work in a hospital. Nursing is a calling, she said, not just a profession.

“I just wanted to do something like these nurses were doing, changing lives,” she said. “They’re not just normal human beings; they’re angels.”

To read about and watch videos of all honorees, please visit www.ajc.com/pulse/#celebratingnurses.

RITA FORD

Ford has been a nurse for eight years and is in her third year at Northside Hospital Gwinnett. She is completing a master’s degree in nursing.

She lives in Gwinnett County with her two girls, ages 7 and 11.

