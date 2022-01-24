Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Relationship between food, disease stronger than you may think

caption arrowCaption
Experts Say Avoid These Foods , For a Healthier Mind.Experts Say Avoid These Foods , For a Healthier Mind.It is never too late to alter your eating habits for a healthier mind.Here are some foods to cut out or keep in moderation.Fried Food.Deep-fried and delicious, these foods make mouths water, but they could be negatively affecting your life.Researchers find that fried food consumption is attributed to higher chances of depression.Carbs.Though carbohydrates don't often taste sweet, our bodies process them much as they would sugar.Though carbohydrates don't often taste sweet, our bodies process them much as they would sugar.Health experts say to try higher quality carbs like whole grains.Nitrates.A common preservative and color enhancer, nitrates are found in deli slices and cured meats.Research shows a link between the consumption of nitrates and depression.Research shows a link between the consumption of nitrates and depression.More recent studies show that nitrates affect gut bacteria in a way that could cause bipolar disorder.Sugars.Studies have connected memory impairments to high-sugar diets.The brain uses glucose, a form of sugar, as fuel. Too much of it leads to less plasticity of the hippocampus, which controls memory.The brain uses glucose, a form of sugar, as fuel. Too much of it leads to less plasticity of the hippocampus, which controls memory.Healthy eating can contribute to sharper focus and a better day!

Pulse
By DeeDee Stiepan, Mayo Clinic News Network
41 minutes ago
‘It bothers our tissues. It bothers our heart. It bothers our arteries, our brains, our pancreas, our liver and our lungs. And that leads to disease’

The phrase “you are what you eat” is commonly used in conversations about health and the connection between food and the body. Eating an unhealthy diet can have serious consequences and can increase someone’s risk of dying from heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes.

In this Mayo Clinic Minute, Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a preventive cardiologist at Mayo Clinic, discusses the relationship between food and disease.

ExploreFrozen dinners, other ‘ultraprocessed’ foods linked to risk of early death, study says

Things like smoking and genetics put us at risk for developing different diseases, but neither are the biggest risk factor.

“Nutrition is now the No. 1 cause of early death, and early disease in our country and the world,” Kopecky said.

Kopecky said having genes for disease will increase your risk by 30% to 40%, but having a bad lifestyle for disease will increase your risk by 300% to 400%.

“About 57% of the calories we consume every day in this country are ultraprocessed foods,” says Dr. Kopecky.

While ultraprocessed foods tend to be convenient and cost-effective, they are inflammatory and can cause a host of health issues over time.

ExploreGreater IBD risk associated with ultra-processed foods

“It bothers our tissues. It bothers our heart. It bothers our arteries, our brains, our pancreas, our liver and our lungs. And that leads to disease,” Kopecky said. “It could be in the brain with Alzheimer’s, the heart with coronary artery disease, or cancers elsewhere.”

The good news is it’s never too late to change your eating habits, and no change is too small.

“It’s been shown if you take one bite of say a processed meat or ultraprocessed food, replace that with some unprocessed food or a healthier choice ― you know vegetables and black beans ― after a year or two, that will actually lower your risk of heart attack and stroke.”

Of the four levels of food processing, the most processed are termed ultraprocessed foods. These foods have many added ingredients, such as sugar; salt; fat; and artificial colors, preservatives or stabilizers. The ingredient list sometimes has words that sound like chemicals. Examples are obvious foods like soft drinks, hot dogs, cold cuts, fast food, packaged snacks and cookies, but can also include canned baked beans, low-fat fruit yogurt, packaged bread, ready-made pasta sauces and breakfast cereals.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

ExploreStudy: Ultra-processed foods can make you age faster

_

About the Author

DeeDee Stiepan
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cracked teeth. Grinding. Dentists say COVID-19 stress is affecting our dental health
3m ago
Study: Severe COVID complications more common in unvaccinated pregnant women
1h ago
Meet the nurse who’s set to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top