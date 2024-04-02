Rebuilding your confidence takes inner strength, outer support

Sometimes a difficult experience or event can shatter your confidence. So can discouraging words from those you love. There are many things that happen in our lives that can cause us to doubt ourselves and our abilities.

The economy shook the confidence of the entire world not too long ago, but we are finding our way back, though many are still struggling to make ends meet and to take care of their loved ones. Perhaps it is the positive support from the important people in our lives that is helping us return to a place of internal security.

Good emotional support makes it easier to rediscover our balance and to find our inner strength. The power of having people who believe in you when you are going through a tough time is irreplaceable. This is really what having friends and family is all about. We can do life so much better when we feel we have others rooting for us — even if it’s only one other person.

If you are having a crisis of confidence, the key is to use your inner strength to restore faith in yourself. Amelia Earhart once said: “The most difficult thing is the decision to act; the rest is merely tenacity. The fears are paper tigers. You can do anything you decide to do. You can act to change and control your life; and the procedure, the process, is its own reward.”

It can be easy to get stuck when things are not going the way you’d like them to. But if you don’t choose to be proactive, you will become a victim of whatever circumstance is working you right now. You do have the power to make your life better. It isn’t always easy to find, but you will if you really reach for the strength you have inside.

You may decide you need to make some sacrifices, both personal and financial. You may need to make certain lifestyle changes, which can be hard for anyone, but resolving to do what it takes is better than letting the world and evil people nip at your heals for the rest of your life. Harnessing your inner strength along with the support of those who believe in you is the essential task. And make no mistake, it is work to make your life and love whole again if your confidence has been shaken.

Restoring your confidence will make all the difference in confronting whatever faces you. When you exude confidence, you let the people who support you know that they can rely on you, too. You will not let them (or yourself) down. When everyone works together, it makes the entire process more effective.

It’s normal to have doubts. But don’t dwell on them. Spend some time every day seeing yourself emerge from this difficulty successfully. Visualizing success will help turn your life around.

Barton Goldsmith is a licensed psychotherapist, and an award-wining writer and humanitarian. He is the author of eight books and speaks to audiences all over the world. He works with individuals and couples via video or in person and can be reached at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com.