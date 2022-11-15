Put down your razor to raise money during No-Shave November

Unlike the ice bucket challenge and some other popular fundraisers, I knew I could ace No-Shave November. After all, seven chemotherapy treatments have left me pretty much hairless and in no need of shaving.
I quickly realized I didn’t know exactly what the event is truly about.
During the month, participants put down their razors and skip their waxing and other grooming appointments. The money they would have spent is then donated or cancer prevention, education and research, according to the No-Shave November website.
“We want every participant to embrace their hair for the many cancer patients that lose theirs due to vigorous treatments,” the site states. “We believe that together, anything is possible, and we’ll get closer to eradicating cancer one whisker at a time.”
During the past 10 years, the organization has raised more than $10 million.
The tradition was started in 2009 by the Chicago-based Hill family to honor their father, Matthew Hill, who died from colon cancer in November 2007.
How to participate
Let your hair grow on whatever body part from which you would normally remove it — face, legs, arms, head. Head over to No-Shave November and register as a team or individual for a fundraising page where you can not only donate your savings from not grooming, but also accept donations from others. You can pick where your donations will go, from the event’s general fund to participating partners.
If you’re not interested in growing your hair, you can donate to another’s fundraising efforts.
For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.
About the Author
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC