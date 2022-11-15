Put down your razor to raise money during No-Shave November

The tradition was started in 2009 by the Chicago-based Hill family to honor their father, Matthew Hill, who died from colon cancer in November 2007.

How to participate

Let your hair grow on whatever body part from which you would normally remove it — face, legs, arms, head. Head over to No-Shave November and register as a team or individual for a fundraising page where you can not only donate your savings from not grooming, but also accept donations from others. You can pick where your donations will go, from the event’s general fund to participating partners.

If you’re not interested in growing your hair, you can donate to another’s fundraising efforts.

