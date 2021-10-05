Prove change is possible through Reimagining Nursing Initiative

Explore Looking ahead is an important leadership skill

The RN Initiative’s goal is to prove by 2024 that practice-ready graduates, technology enabled nursing practices and direct reimbursement care models create the knowledge, tools, environments and systems where nurses can thrive.

The foundation will grant up to $15 million to as many as 11 innovative pilot programs that equip and enable nurses with those tools, environments and systems. Each pilot program can request a total of $500,000–$1,500,000 over three years.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Monday, October 25, through the RN Initiative Application Portal. You may save and return to your application multiple times until you are ready to submit. All details can be found on the American Nurses Foundation website.

“This crucial work is long overdue,” Linda J. Knodel, MSN, MHA, NE-BC, CPHQ, FAAN, FACHE, senior vice president and chief nurse executive for Kaiser Permanente, told My American Nurse. “We cannot stay at the status quo with the U.S. health care system as an illness-care system. Kaiser Permanente’s goal is to keep our members (patients) healthy and out of the hospital. We are bold and innovative and see the need to reimagine how nurses could serve in different roles to provide higher quality care, better safety, and better outcomes at a lower cost for (patients).”

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.