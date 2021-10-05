Prove change is possible through Reimagining Nursing Initiative

Access to this AJC content is brought to you by our sponsor, Wellstar
If you’ve ever thought, “I know a better way of doing that,” then now is your time to prove it.
American Nurses Foundation is seeking proposals from nurses, academicians, informaticists, computer scientists, developers and organizations working to transform nursing education, technology and direct reimbursement care models.
“We are seeking bold, innovative and risky (but not reckless) ideas that will ensure that nurses have access to the knowledge and tools to deliver exemplary care, and the environments in which they can do that important work,” the foundation states on its website.
The foundation launched its RN Initiative before the pandemic began “to elicit and assess practical, actionable ideas” to transform nursing, and to improve health care access and outcomes.
“We are working to ensure that this horrible, historic event will serve as a catalyst for the nursing profession to become more flexible, responsive and nimble,” Tim Porter-O’Grady, foundation trustee and past president, told myamericannurse.com. “What makes the RN Initiative significant is that this will fund pilot projects beginning in 2021 for 3 years, to evaluate ways to accelerate change in nursing education, regulation, and practice that would be workable on a larger scale.”
The RN Initiative’s goal is to prove by 2024 that practice-ready graduates, technology enabled nursing practices and direct reimbursement care models create the knowledge, tools, environments and systems where nurses can thrive.
The foundation will grant up to $15 million to as many as 11 innovative pilot programs that equip and enable nurses with those tools, environments and systems. Each pilot program can request a total of $500,000–$1,500,000 over three years.
Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Monday, October 25, through the RN Initiative Application Portal. You may save and return to your application multiple times until you are ready to submit. All details can be found on the American Nurses Foundation website.
“This crucial work is long overdue,” Linda J. Knodel, MSN, MHA, NE-BC, CPHQ, FAAN, FACHE, senior vice president and chief nurse executive for Kaiser Permanente, told My American Nurse. “We cannot stay at the status quo with the U.S. health care system as an illness-care system. Kaiser Permanente’s goal is to keep our members (patients) healthy and out of the hospital. We are bold and innovative and see the need to reimagine how nurses could serve in different roles to provide higher quality care, better safety, and better outcomes at a lower cost for (patients).”
