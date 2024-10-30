Positive outlook on aging can mean positive things for cognitive health

During childhood, getting older seems like the most exciting thing possible. However, as most adults know, the realities of aging can be frustrating.

A study from Penn State’s College of Nursing found the way a person views changes to their body as they age can influence how they perceive their own cognitive abilities.

Published in the journal Aging & Mental Health, the findings said people who had more positive expectations about aging reported less frequent cognitive problems, such as difficulty keeping track of thoughts and concentrating. These subjects were also less likely to report general decline of cognitive performance over time.

Using a survey of almost 600 people aged 65 or older, the research focused on those who had not yet been diagnosed with dementia or any other cognitive impairments. The survey asked respondents about their own expectations around physical and mental health, and cognitive function as they age. They were also asked about their ability to perform some tasks compared to 10 years ago.

Explore How 6 women needed just 8 weeks to lower their biological ages by years

According to Nikki Hill, an associate professor in the Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing at Penn State and first author on the study, expectations of aging are “malleable.”

“Modifying older adults’ aging expectations could support healthier cognitive aging through increased awareness and accurate assumptions about the aging process,” Hill said in a news release.

During Hill’s previous research, she found that people often include stereotypical beliefs about the aging process.

People with positive expectations tended to rate their cognitive function as better and reported less cognitive decline. Participants with more negative expectations reported more negative perceptions of their current cognitive performance. These expectations can encompass anything from changes in mobility to developing gray hair.

Hill said she hopes this research will allow people to “ground aging expectations more in what is true and less stigmatized,” and plans to conduct more research with her team to understand this relationship between beliefs and actual cognitive decline.

“We can help people clarify what they’re experiencing in terms of cognitive changes, which will support our ability to respond to individual needs for maximizing cognitive health,” Hill said.

How can I maintain a positive view of aging?

Aging gracefully can be hard for many, especially as its effects become more and more apparent. However, going into this new era with a pessimistic outlook can speed up the entire aging process, according to the study.

Explore Why you might want to take up tennis to extend your life

One way to keep a positive view of the process is to maintain a sense of purpose. According to the American Heart Association, finding a passion after retirement, whether it be volunteering or caring for grandchildren, can be great ways to keep a sense of self while so much of you is changing.

Staying socially active is also important, as social isolation and loneliness are risk factors for mental and physical health, according to the AHA. Though many people stop making friends as they get older, the AHA recommends joining clubs or taking part in community organizations to reach out to more people.

One of the main pillars of aging gracefully is rejecting negative messaging. For example, a person may believe they are automatically in poor physical health when they reach a certain age because that is what they have heard from society, the AHA cites.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.