POLL: Are this nurse’s scrubs ‘inappropriate,’ as some claim?

A young nurse is being judged for how she looks in her scrubs.Erika Diaz posted a video to TikTok, and many people commented she looked 'inappropriate.'.“Some people just have an issue with my body not my scrubs and it shows,” she wrote.Diaz worked two jobs and did volunteer work while in nursing school.Diaz is the first generation of her family to graduate from college

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Erika Diaz says it’s really her body people have a problem with

Women have been judged by what they wear for centuries — skinny women shouldn’t wear this; heavier women shouldn’t wear that. It begins in grade school when girls are told they can’t wear spaghetti straps or crop tops.

For 22-year-old nurse Erika Diaz, the criticism is for her scrubs, which people who follow her on the social media platform TikTok are calling “inappropriate.”

It’s not that she is showing a lot of skin; it’s that she is a large-breasted woman with a tiny waist.

“Some people just have an issue with my body not my scrubs and it shows,” Diaz commented in the video, which she has since taken down. The clip had garnered nearly 13 million views.

Diaz explained her body has different proportions from the scrubs’ online description, so of course they would fit her differently.

“Just for clarification I am 5′2″ and 107 lbs I’m short and little, y’all can say my body is fake all y’all want it’s not,” she wrote in a follow-up comment, “ask my back problems.”

Some commentors said her look didn’t belong in the hospital.

“You simply can buy a 1 bigger size to give you space for breath,” one person wrote, according to the New York Post.

“I’m an old school director. I’d never allow that on my floor — I don’t want to see nails perfum or style — keep that at home where it belongs,” another wrote.

Just as many defended the nurse, however.

“Can’t change what you have, doesn’t make it inappropriate,” one wrote.

“Y’all wouldn’t have a problem with it if she had A cups,” another commented.

“I ain’t remember the last time I cared what a NURSE looks like when they’re helping me … regardless if you’re a patient or an employee,” argued someone else.

What do you think? Vote in our poll:

