Parents, your kids want you to get off the phone

By
15 minutes ago

In an age where smartphones have become an extension of our hands, a growing concern is emerging: Children are feeling ignored by their phone-obsessed parents. This phenomenon, known as “phubbing” (phone snubbing), is more than just an annoyance — it’s affecting kids’ emotional well-being and development.

This issue isn’t just a passing complaint from your child; recent studies have highlighted its seriousness. Nearly half of teens (46%) reported that their parents were sometimes distracted by their phones during conversations, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey.

“When caregivers prioritize their phones over interacting with their child, what can get communicated to that child — and internalized by that child — is that the phone is more valuable, engaging, interesting, and important than them,” Michelle Felder, a licensed clinical social worker, told Parents.

The consequences of parental phubbing can go beyond hurt feelings. Research published in Frontiers in Psychology suggests it can lead to poor parent-child relationships and even contribute to cellphone addiction in preteens. Furthermore, constant parental phone use can hinder language development and the learning of crucial social skills.

So, what can parents do to break this cycle? Experts recommend creating phone-free spaces in the home, setting clear boundaries around work-related phone use and limiting time on social media apps.

“Mute notifications after a certain time of day, or put your phone on ‘do not disturb’ mode to help limit unwelcome distractions,” Dr. Nikki Hurst, principal therapist and clinical product manager at Embodied Inc., told Parents.

By modeling mindful tech use, parents not only improve their relationship with their children but also set a positive example for future digital habits.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

