Olympic events highlight importance of landing a jump properly to prevent injury

“It’s important to emphasize proper mechanics when doing these sporting activities,” he said.

For jumping athletes, such as football or basketball players, common injuries can come from not landing properly.

“A lot of times when athletes land, they have either weakness in their hips or their knees, and they land in a valgus, or knock-kneed position,” he explains.

Landing in this way can lead to an increased risk of ACL and meniscus injuries.

“To prevent that, you want to pair with a physical therapist to do jump training to make sure you’re landing straight and not in valgus,” Okoroha said.

Once you have the proper mechanics down, it’s important to strengthen those muscle movements through practice.

Okoroha also noted that fatigue can increase valgus knee landing. Endurance training can decrease fatigue, and therefore valgus landing.