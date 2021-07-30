ajc logo
X

Olympic events highlight importance of landing a jump properly to prevent injury

Artur Dalaloyan, of the Russian Olympic Committee, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastic men's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Caption
Artur Dalaloyan, of the Russian Olympic Committee, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastic men's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Pulse
By DeeDee Stiepan, Mayo Clinic News Network
21 minutes ago
For jumping athletes, common injuries can come from not landing properly

If you watched the men’s gymnastics events at the Tokyo Olympics, you likely noticed Artur Dalaloyan, a 25-year-old Russian competitor who often landed his flips, jumps and dismounts without his left foot touching the mat.

That’s because Dalaloyan tore his Achilles’ tendon three months ago. He was not expected to compete in Tokyo, but he worked to regain his strength and helped the Russian Olympic Committee win the gold in the team finals.

ExploreEXPLAINER: How the Russians caught the U.S. in gymnastics

Major events like the Olympics can inspire people of all ages to try out a new sport or activity. Dr. Kelechi Okoroha, a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon, wants people to get involved in new activities while recognizing some of the common sports injuries that can occur.

“Whenever you’re starting a new sport, you always want to work your way into it,” Okoroha said.

Besides getting a good warmup and stretching, one of the most important things athletes can do to avoid injury when starting a new sport is to master the movements.

“It’s important to emphasize proper mechanics when doing these sporting activities,” he said.

For jumping athletes, such as football or basketball players, common injuries can come from not landing properly.

ExploreEyewitness to History: On the floor for Strug’s landing

“A lot of times when athletes land, they have either weakness in their hips or their knees, and they land in a valgus, or knock-kneed position,” he explains.

Landing in this way can lead to an increased risk of ACL and meniscus injuries.

“To prevent that, you want to pair with a physical therapist to do jump training to make sure you’re landing straight and not in valgus,” Okoroha said.

Once you have the proper mechanics down, it’s important to strengthen those muscle movements through practice.

Okoroha also noted that fatigue can increase valgus knee landing. Endurance training can decrease fatigue, and therefore valgus landing.

ExploreTokyo Olympians with Georgia connections

In Other News
1
9 out of 10 patients with high blood pressure need more treatment
2
The right way to improve your body’s flexibility
3
Abuse isn’t always physical. Tips to handle fear, intimidation
4
Doctor, nurse groups call for COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health...
5
CDC: Deadly drug-resistant superbug jumping from person to person
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top