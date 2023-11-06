Nursing school campus revamped as a domestic violence shelter

“Since January 2023 alone, we’ve already turned away 600 families seeking safe shelter,” YWCA Executive Director Cheri Kilty told Nurse Journall. “Yakima County has the highest rate of domestic violence in our state, so the need is huge.”

Kilty approached the Hogback Development group, which then agreed to donate the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing facility, which will provide an additional 112 beds for the center.

In Yakima county, domestic violence rates have skyrocketed according to local news outlet KIMA-TV— the community has the second highest rates of domestic violence in the state.

“This is critical,” said Chief of Police Matt Murray to KIMA. “There are people in our community and children in our community that there’s no system for. It’s about trying to help serve them and rescue them from some of the situations they’re in.”

With families’ continued need for assistance, the community has received a slight sense of relief after an old nursing building has turned into a domestic violence shelter. As cases started to rise, the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) had to turn away families in need due to its lack of space.

While they have a new facility to help better their mission, it does need a lot of work, says Kilty. Currently they’re applying for grants and fundraising to cover the costs of upgrades.

“The YWCA currently runs a 24/7 domestic violence shelter for women and a phone helpline staffed with advocates who answer questions from victims day or night. They also operate 16 apartments and offer long-term support and advocacy for victims and their families,” noted the outlet.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.