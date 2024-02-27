BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE | Water restored, but repairs continue at Buckhead sinkhole
Pulse

Nurses recommend these compression socks. Here’s why

Benefits of compression socks.Tight, swollen and aching legs and feet can be troublesome -especially when traveling.However! Having compression socks - can make for a better trip and more active lifestyle. .Here are the benefits of compression socks:.Help lessen the pain caused by varicose veins.Boost circulation in your legs.Prevent blood from pooling in your leg veins and help prevent venous ulcers.Improve lymphatic drainage.Reverse venous hypertension
By
55 minutes ago

When working long hours and staying on your feet, it’s important to have not just the proper footwear, but also good socks.

For nurses, a must-have item is the compression sock. According to WebMD, wearing them “helps improve your blood flow and reduces pain and swelling in your legs.”

Taking care of your feet is essential to prevent injury, muscle tightness, skin irritations and nerve damage.

“When we stand or walk for long periods, everything wants to drain towards gravity and this contributes to pooling or swelling in the lower extremities,” Chanel Houston Perkins, DPM, FACFAS, DABPM told Shape.

To help avoid the effects of walking or standing for long periods, here are three brands nurses recommend, based on overall comfort, style and affordability, as shared by Shape.

ExploreCompression socks are the perfect gift for frequent travelers

Bombas

The Bombas women’s everyday compression socks were a “winner among podiatrists and healthcare professionals” for comfort.

“Nearly every nurse I work with swears by these,” Katrina Schroeder, RN, in Jacksonville, Florida, told Shape. “They’re just a staple in our wardrobes.”

According to the website, the socks are made with medium, 15-20 mmHg, compression, have stay-up technology and breathable fabric. Nurses note these socks are thicker than other brands and come one in a pack. They are available in a variety of colors for $28 at bombas.com.

Figs

Figs offers 38 designs, making it the most stylish option.

“They’re a great pair to throw in my bag if I find myself needing some extra support by the middle of my shift,” Sara Bernard, NP, in Chicago told Shape. “And I love the colors they have to pick from.”

The compression level is 15-20 mmHg, and they’re available for $28 on wearfigs.com.

Explore3 affordable foot spas to treat your sore tootsies after a long shift

Doc Miller

These socks come in a wide range of sizes reaching up to 5XL, have a compression level of 15-20 mmHg, and are the most affordable single-pair option.

“I wear them during travel under my cozy sweats,” Casey Ann Pidich, DPM told Shape. “They are comfy, not itchy, and work great.”

It’s noted the socks might be tight for some toward the top band, so it’s recommended to size up. They’re available for $19.95 on docmiller.com.

While compression socks’ main purpose is to help improve circulation, other benefits include protection against blood clots, lessening muscle strain while exercising and the chances of dizziness when abruptly standing up, and helping to reduce discomfort in the legs, feet and ankles.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.