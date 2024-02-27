Nurses recommend these compression socks. Here’s why

When working long hours and staying on your feet, it’s important to have not just the proper footwear, but also good socks.

For nurses, a must-have item is the compression sock. According to WebMD, wearing them “helps improve your blood flow and reduces pain and swelling in your legs.”

Taking care of your feet is essential to prevent injury, muscle tightness, skin irritations and nerve damage.

“When we stand or walk for long periods, everything wants to drain towards gravity and this contributes to pooling or swelling in the lower extremities,” Chanel Houston Perkins, DPM, FACFAS, DABPM told Shape.

To help avoid the effects of walking or standing for long periods, here are three brands nurses recommend, based on overall comfort, style and affordability, as shared by Shape.

Bombas

The Bombas women’s everyday compression socks were a “winner among podiatrists and healthcare professionals” for comfort.

“Nearly every nurse I work with swears by these,” Katrina Schroeder, RN, in Jacksonville, Florida, told Shape. “They’re just a staple in our wardrobes.”

According to the website, the socks are made with medium, 15-20 mmHg, compression, have stay-up technology and breathable fabric. Nurses note these socks are thicker than other brands and come one in a pack. They are available in a variety of colors for $28 at bombas.com.

Figs

Figs offers 38 designs, making it the most stylish option.

“They’re a great pair to throw in my bag if I find myself needing some extra support by the middle of my shift,” Sara Bernard, NP, in Chicago told Shape. “And I love the colors they have to pick from.”

The compression level is 15-20 mmHg, and they’re available for $28 on wearfigs.com.

Doc Miller

These socks come in a wide range of sizes reaching up to 5XL, have a compression level of 15-20 mmHg, and are the most affordable single-pair option.

“I wear them during travel under my cozy sweats,” Casey Ann Pidich, DPM told Shape. “They are comfy, not itchy, and work great.”

It’s noted the socks might be tight for some toward the top band, so it’s recommended to size up. They’re available for $19.95 on docmiller.com.

While compression socks’ main purpose is to help improve circulation, other benefits include protection against blood clots, lessening muscle strain while exercising and the chances of dizziness when abruptly standing up, and helping to reduce discomfort in the legs, feet and ankles.

