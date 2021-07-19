Nurses create ways for co-workers to relax, de-stress

For nurses who just don’t have time to take a break, the box has laminated cards with mindfulness exercises nurses can do throughout the day.

Webb-Jones said she pictures her problems while she’s cleaning equipment.

“Whatever the stressor was, as you’re wiping away, cleaning your table, your instruments, whatever; you can just throw it away in the trash can,” she said. “I do that almost every day.”

Farish said her hands helps her to reflect and relax.

“You can feel the water on your hands — hot, cold, the wetness of it. You can listen to the sound of it going down the drain. You can stop and think for a minute — where am I, how am I, checking in with yourself,” she said. “And if it’s not a helpful moment, take that moment and allow it to go down the drain.”

They call their program Room to Reflect and are hoping it catches on nationwide. They’re already expanding at their hospital.

“We share these conversations with our colleagues on these other units, hoping that they will spread this information to their colleagues — that everyone will start to open up more and just open up and share their stories and connect with each other,” Webb-Jones said.

