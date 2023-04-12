Nurse creates game to help calm down children undergoing anesthesia

By breathing through the mask, the patients can win challenges in the game.

“The game shifts the focus from something scary to something that’s calming and fun,” Hess told WLWT. “It easily engages kids, teaches them to breathe calmly, and lets them know what to expect when they go back to the operating room. Seeing their child engage with the game also helps parents feel at ease and provides them with a novel way to coach their child during the process.”

The game is currently being tested at Cincinnati Children’s, but LittleSeed Calming Technologies LLC has licensed the right to market it to other hospitals.