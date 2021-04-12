Nurse, capturing the feeling of a nation, gets stuck in mud

While she was waiting, she saw a traffic helicopter and wondered if her quandary was somehow to blame for backups.

“I called a friend and told them, 'Google woman trapped in mud,'” Coelho told the Herald.

Before long, firefighters arrived and were able to pull her to safety. All told, it was one more awful episode during a pandemic that has been full of them. But Coelho said this one made her laugh.

“I guess I just had my 15 minutes of fame,” she said.

Boston firefighters aid Camille Coelho, who became stuck in deep mud along the shore of Boston Harbor while looking for sea glass at low tide, Thursday April 8, 2021 in Boston. (Stuart Cahill/The Boston Herald via AP) Credit: Stuart Cahill Credit: Stuart Cahill