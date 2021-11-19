New York announces scholarship to cover 1,000 health care workers’ tuition for nursing

The Nurses For Our Future Scholarship program from the State University of New York and the City University of New York will cover education costs for health care workers to become registered nurses at each school. The program is part of an effort to address the shortage in the industry and staffing shortages at hospitals statewide.

“Just a year ago, we were celebrating our healthcare workers as the heroes they are, and the pandemic has shown us that we cannot afford a labor shortage in the healthcare industry,” Hochul said at a breakfast hosted by the Association for a Better New York Thursday. “I’m proud to announce our new Nurses For Our Future Scholarship as an important step to train more nurses and bring them into our healthcare system.