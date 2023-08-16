10 foods that help ease menstrual pain

Discomfort during menstruation can start on the first day of a woman’s cycle, bringing a variety of symptoms from sweating, acne and bloating to fatigue and cramping.

Cramping, in particular, can makes periods tough to deal with. As a result of breaking down the uterine lining each month, the body releases large amounts of inflammatory prostaglandins.

In short, cramping is a form of inflammation, and to help reduce it — and the pain that comes along with it — it’s best to work from the inside out. Taking over-the-counter medicine can help to relieve menstrual cramps; however, changing what you eat can have similar results.

Explore 5 things you should know about fibroids

“A diet high in processed meats, oils, and other inflammation-promoting foods can lead to severe menstrual cramps. Eating more of other foods can help tame period pain,” explained Everyday Health.

Here are ten anti-inflammatory foods that can help ease menstrual pain:

Salmon and tuna

Nuts

Dark greens like kale, spinach and arugula

Chia and flax seeds

When frying foods, use plant oils like canola

Eggs

Milk and yogurts

Ginger

Bananas and berries

Avocado

“A growing body of evidence suggests diets rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as fish, calcium, and vitamin D, and low in animal fats, salt, and caffeine may reduce the risk of troublesome PMS symptoms. Avoiding salt can help reduce fluid retention, abdominal bloating, breast swelling, and pain,” said Australia’s Royal Women’s Hospital.

While most menstrual pain can be handled with medication or a change in diet, it’s important to consult your doctor if pain becomes abnormal or unmanageable.