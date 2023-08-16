BreakingNews
10 foods that help ease menstrual pain

80% of women experience menstrual pain from pre-teen years to menopause
Health
By
42 minutes ago
X

Discomfort during menstruation can start on the first day of a woman’s cycle, bringing a variety of symptoms from sweating, acne and bloating to fatigue and cramping.

Cramping, in particular, can makes periods tough to deal with. As a result of breaking down the uterine lining each month, the body releases large amounts of inflammatory prostaglandins.

In short, cramping is a form of inflammation, and to help reduce it — and the pain that comes along with it — it’s best to work from the inside out. Taking over-the-counter medicine can help to relieve menstrual cramps; however, changing what you eat can have similar results.

“A diet high in processed meats, oils, and other inflammation-promoting foods can lead to severe menstrual cramps. Eating more of other foods can help tame period pain,” explained Everyday Health.

Here are ten anti-inflammatory foods that can help ease menstrual pain:

  • Salmon and tuna
  • Nuts
  • Dark greens like kale, spinach and arugula
  • Chia and flax seeds
  • When frying foods, use plant oils like canola
  • Eggs
  • Milk and yogurts
  • Ginger
  • Bananas and berries
  • Avocado

“A growing body of evidence suggests diets rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as fish, calcium, and vitamin D, and low in animal fats, salt, and caffeine may reduce the risk of troublesome PMS symptoms. Avoiding salt can help reduce fluid retention, abdominal bloating, breast swelling, and pain,” said Australia’s Royal Women’s Hospital.

While most menstrual pain can be handled with medication or a change in diet, it’s important to consult your doctor if pain becomes abnormal or unmanageable.

