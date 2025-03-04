Move over, chips and cookies — snacking is getting a GLP-1-era makeover.

A recent Cornell University and Numerator study found households with at least one GLP-1 user (medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro and Zepbound) cut grocery spending by 6% within six months, with higher-income households slashing nearly 9% off their food bills.

So, what’s not making its way into the grocery cart?

Snacks.

According to the study, purchases of savory and ultra-processed treats like baked goods showed some of the biggest reductions, averaging between 6.7% and 11.1%. Fast food also saw a decline, down 8.6%.

For major food brands, this is a wake-up call. Hershey has already acknowledged a “mild” dip in candy sales, while Nestle is racing to develop GLP-1-friendly products, according to Food Dive. But while some brands are scrambling to adapt, others are naturally positioned to thrive in this new snacking landscape.

One of those brands is Uncle Jerry’s Pretzels, a small-batch, family-owned pretzel company based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Unlike mass-produced pretzels that can pack more than 300 calories per serving, Uncle Jerry’s salted pretzels are handmade, contain just 80 calories and have no oil, sugar or preservatives.

“For people on (GLP-1s), they’re looking for something satisfying but not overwhelming. That’s literally who we are,” Misty Skolnick, co-owner of the company, said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We don’t have to change anything about our product because we’ve always been focused on clean, simple ingredients.”

Of course, not all of their snacks are totally GLP-1 approved — but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth the occasional treat.

“We do a line of chocolate-covered ones,” Skolnick added with a laugh. “I think they are deadly.” When asked if they’d pass as GLP-1-friendly, she admitted, “I’m going to lean on the side of caution and say, ‘I doubt it.’ But we do these in small little bites, so I guess you could indulge in one or two and be OK.”

GLP-1 winning snacks

What snacks are GLP-1 users actually eating?

When asked what she’d include on a GLP-1-friendly charcuterie board, Skolnick had some deliciously practical picks: unsalted nuts, Uncle Jerry’s pretzels, Greek yogurt dip and dried fruit (without added sugar, of course).

Other snack choices for GLP-1 users, according to Health, include:

Insoluble fiber (almonds, walnuts, peas)

Low-glycemic beverages (water, green tea)

Whole grains (oats, quinoa)

High-protein dairy (cottage cheese, Greek yogurt like Siggi’s)

Leafy vegetables with hummus or Greek yogurt dip

With GLP-1 use projected to double by 2030, snacking isn’t going anywhere — it’s just evolving. So, whether you’re on GLP-1s or simply looking for smarter choices, embrace the new era of snacking, where smaller portions and nutrient-packed bites reign supreme.

