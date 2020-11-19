Study: No difference in children’s development when moms have lupus

Data on children of women with SLE who were exposed to hydroxychloroquine and/or immunosuppressants showed a “non-significant tendency towards poorer results” compared to children who were not exposed to the medications. Similarly, that same tendency had not been seen among children whose mothers were prescribed and took hydroxychloroquine for reasons unrelated to lupus.

“This study indicates no major harmful effect on the child’s neurocognitive development from exposure in utero to SLE, hydroxychloroquine and/or immunosuppressants, as measured by school performance,” researches wrote in the conclusion.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported most babies born to mothers with the inflammatory disease are healthy, there are rare instances where a baby can be born with neonatal lupus.

“Certain antibodies found in the mother can cause neonatal lupus,” the Atlanta-based agency said. “At birth, an infant with neonatal lupus may have a skin rash, liver problems, or low blood cell levels.”

Although neonatal lupus can lead to the development of a serious heart defect, in most cases, the condition will go away after three to six months and won’t return.