New guidelines released on how to prevent strokes

More than half of all strokes are considered preventable, according to new guidelines by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association. The new guides are designed to increase education, screenings and to address risk factors that will help to mitigate these medical emergencies early, the groups said.

The guidelines, published last week, were the ASA’s first on stroke prevention in a decade and included new guidance on the unique drivers of strokes in women.

“Implementing the recommendations in this guideline would make it possible to significantly reduce the risk of people having a first stroke,” Dr. Cheryl D. Bushnell, one of the experts who wrote the new guide, said in a news release. “Most strategies that we recommend for preventing stroke will also help reduce the risk of dementia, another serious health condition related to vascular issues in the brain.”

Strokes, which occur when blood flow to the brain is interrupted because of a clot or rupture, cause brain damage that can lead to significant disabilities, including difficulty walking, talking and thinking. According to the newly published guidelines, more than 600,000 Americans have their first stroke every year.

That number could go down in the future, Bushnell explained in the new release, because “the most effective way to reduce the occurrence of a stroke and stroke-related death is to prevent the first stroke.”

How to prevent a stroke

Strokes can still be very unpredictable, but there are lifestyle changes you can make that can greatly decrease your risk.

Healthy nutrition is key to stroke prevention, with the ASA recommending the Mediterranean diet that has been shown to reduce risk.

Sedentary lifestyles can be a risk factor, and the guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes a week of vigorous aerobic activity, with a combination of both being the best option.

Consistent doctors visits are also recommended, especially as you continue to age and your risk factors go up.

Biggest stroke risk factors

Many of our daily behaviors can actually be our largest stroke risk factors. The new guidelines say smoking tobacco and poor nutrition can mean scary things for your body’s possibility of having a stroke.

Poor sleep can also up your stroke risk factor, according to the guidelines, and you should aim to get at least seven hours each night.

Elevated cholesterol, high blood pressure, high blood sugar and obesity can all carry risks for strokes, so check for these with a medical professional.

Women’s risks

The new guidelines cite the specific risks women face.

Oral contraceptives can possibly up a woman’s stroke risk, according to the new guidelines. The effects of pregnancy complications, including high blood pressure and premature birth, also can increase the risk.

Premature ovarian failure, early onset menopause and endometriosis are all risk factors for strokes, though they all carry physical traumas of their own.

The prolonged use of estrogen also can raise stroke risk, according to the guidelines, making transgender women a particular target.

