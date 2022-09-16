More Than Pink walk to benefit breast cancer health equity

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but you don’t have to wait until then to help those affected by the disease.
On Saturday, September 24, Susan G. Komen will hold an in-person event to raise money to support not only breast cancer patients but also health equity programs, including Stand for H.E.R— Health Equity Revolution — “a focused initiative to decrease breast cancer disparities in the Black community,” according to a press release.
“We look forward to creating a community for those impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year’s Walk. Funds raised from the MORE THAN PINK Walk will further Komen’s ability to meet the needs of patients and advance our health equity efforts to break down barriers to quality, timely care that create poor breast health outcomes.” Dr. Jamar Jeffers, state executive director at Susan G. Komen, said in the press release.
The event is more than just a fundraising walk. Before and after, participants can enjoy:
- Kids Fun Zone with face painting and crafts, sponsored by Kroger
- Hope Village, a place for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer to gather, sponsored by Georgia Natural Gas
- Mobile mammography screening, sponsored by Quantum Radiology
- Opening ceremonies entertainment from the Pink Nation Breast Cancer Survivors Choir and the Stayin’ Alive Crew, an over-50 high energy dance team
WSB-TV Channel 2 new anchor Karyn Greer will serve as the chair and emcee of the event.
The event opens at 7 a.m. September 24 at Lenox Square, with the opening ceremony at 8:45 and the walk at 9. You can still register for the walk at komen.org/georgiawalk.
Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution
Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult