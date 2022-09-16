More Than Pink walk to benefit breast cancer health equity

On Saturday, September 24, Susan G. Komen will hold an in-person event to raise money to support not only breast cancer patients but also health equity programs, including Stand for H.E.R— Health Equity Revolution — “a focused initiative to decrease breast cancer disparities in the Black community,” according to a press release.

“We look forward to creating a community for those impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year’s Walk. Funds raised from the MORE THAN PINK Walk will further Komen’s ability to meet the needs of patients and advance our health equity efforts to break down barriers to quality, timely care that create poor breast health outcomes.” Dr. Jamar Jeffers, state executive director at Susan G. Komen, said in the press release.