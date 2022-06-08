More and more travel nurses find themselves being grounded

The demand for registered nurse travelers has dropped by a third in the month leading up to April 10, according to data from staffing agency Aya Healthcare, although openings have rebounded a bit recently. This is likely fueled by COVID variants that have led to increased hospitalizations.

“The seven-day rolling average of new COVID cases in Georgia increased to nearly 1,200 on May 9, which is the most up-to-date confirmed case data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Less than two months ago, the rolling average was about 250 daily cases of COVID,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Zachary Hansen wrote just two weeks ago.

Jones told KHN her traveling stint raised a big question: How much is a nurse worth?

On the road, Jones said, she “could breathe financially for the first time in years,” sometimes making twice what she did as a staff nurse.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.