BreakingNews
Cobb judge chosen for golf course death penalty case
ajc logo
X

More and more travel nurses find themselves being grounded

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Federal and state funding dries up as COVID hospitalizations decline

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for travel nurses was so high some nurses were pulling in paychecks to rival surgeons’.

Then, to keep staffed nurses from packing their bags for a more lucrative travel gig, hospitals began offering loan forgiveness, bonuses, tuition assistance and other perks.

ExploreNursing jobs in greatest demand by specialty
ajc.com

Credit: Hannah Norman/KHN

Credit: Hannah Norman/KHN

Hospitalizations from COVID have declined, however, and funding is ending on both the federal and state levels. Now, some travel nurses are seeing their contracts canceled.

Tiffanie Jones was driving from Tampa, Florida, to Cheyenne, Wyoming, when she found out her contract had been canceled, Kaiser Health News reported. The 17-year nursing veteran said about half of the travel nurses in her Facebook group have lost their jobs in recent weeks.

The demand for registered nurse travelers has dropped by a third in the month leading up to April 10, according to data from staffing agency Aya Healthcare, although openings have rebounded a bit recently. This is likely fueled by COVID variants that have led to increased hospitalizations.

ExploreDemand for travel nurses helps fuel pandemic’s national nursing shortage

“The seven-day rolling average of new COVID cases in Georgia increased to nearly 1,200 on May 9, which is the most up-to-date confirmed case data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Less than two months ago, the rolling average was about 250 daily cases of COVID,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Zachary Hansen wrote just two weeks ago.

Jones told KHN her traveling stint raised a big question: How much is a nurse worth?

On the road, Jones said, she “could breathe financially for the first time in years,” sometimes making twice what she did as a staff nurse.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
Falcons assistant Frank Bush on Troy Andersen: ‘He’s in a learning mode’
Southern Baptist leaders act to address news of sex abuse in churches
8h ago
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial
20h ago
Cobb judge chosen for golf course death penalty case
55m ago
Cobb judge chosen for golf course death penalty case
55m ago
Suspected gunman indicted for murder in death of 17-year-old at Atlanta pool
5h ago
The Latest
Man meets birth mother — and they work in the same hospital
1h ago
6 metro Atlanta health providers receive $5K grants for COVID vaccinations
5h ago
Long COVID proving to be common; still not clear how to prevent or treat it
20h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top