Milledgeville nurse starts youth development center in Baldwin County

The center will also offer a foster care orientation program for adults and a six-week job readiness program for 16- to 24-year-olds.

Area residents are excited about the center and thankful for Simmons’ efforts.

“She does a lot out of her pocket, and the best thing about Arlene is she doesn’t want any recognition for it!” Jessica McCormick, a mother of seven, told 13WMAZ.

According to the news station, a ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for July 24, with a job fair slated to begin at noon.

The job readiness program and foster care orientation classes will begin Aug. 1 and take place once a month, on the weekends. Pre-K, before- and after-school programs are scheduled to start in September.

Baldwin County Youth Services Center

127 Blandy Road, Milledgeville, GA 31061.

For more information, call 478-452-9488 or email BaldwinCountyYs@gmail.com.