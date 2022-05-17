BreakingNews
Black students in northwest Georgia file suit alleging discrimination
ajc logo
X

Midnight Market coming to Atlantic Station in June

caption arrowCaption
Summer festivals and fairs outside the metro-Atlanta area.Renaissance Festival April 9-May 30 in Fairburn.July Fourth Celebration July 4th in Cumming.Star Spangled SnellvilleJuly 4th in Snellville.Madison Firefly Festival July 29 in Madison.Bragg Jam July 30 in downtown Macon.Chattooga County Agricultural FairAug. 26-29 in Summerville

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Adults-only event includes food, games, activities, music and more

We know it can be frustrating for foodies who have to work during the same time many festivals happen, so we have good news for you. MMFB Productions is bringing its Midnight Market to Atlantic Station next month.

Why is this good? Midnight Market is in the evening, with two sessions each night of Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11. You can choose the 5-8 p.m. slot or wait until 9-11:55 p.m.

ExploreGet tickets now for Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo

During those three hours, you can:

Eat: There will be 20 local food vendors and food trucks on hand, with small plates menus for $7 or less.

Drink: Multiple bars will be onsite, with a cocktail bar manned by Alcohol Heroes.

Dance: DJs and musicians will be on hand for every session. Check here for the full list.

Play free games and activities: This includes roller skating, with free skate rental.

Shop: Vendors include Wilkins Visual Arts, Glam By GiGi, Maricolle and others.

ExploreMake plans now for first Mimosa Fest at The Battery

Tickets cost $25 for general admission or $75 for VIP, and can be purchased here. VIP tickets include:

  • Expedited entry through a dedicated VIP line
  • Exclusive access to tented lounge
  • VIP Lounge Seating (first come, first served)
  • One complimentary beer or wine
  • Exclusive access to VIP-only bar with special menu (drinks not included)
  • VIP portable restroom and handwashing
  • Cooling fans

MMFB recommends you bring cash, for food vendors; a government issued ID to buy alcohol; and a face mask. What can’t you bring? That would be children, pets, weapons, and outside food or drink.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

Midnight Market Atlanta

When: 5-8 p.m. and 9-11:55 p.m. Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11.

Where: Atlantic Station: 241 20th St. NW, Atlanta 30363

Tickets: $25-$75

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
These stretches help reduce lower back pain while building strength
1h ago
Sometimes you have to put your phone down to meet new people
3h ago
Sisters come full circle at Northside labor and delivery
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top