Midnight Market coming to Atlantic Station in June

Dance: DJs and musicians will be on hand for every session. Check here for the full list.

Play free games and activities: This includes roller skating, with free skate rental.

Shop: Vendors include Wilkins Visual Arts, Glam By GiGi, Maricolle and others.

Tickets cost $25 for general admission or $75 for VIP, and can be purchased here. VIP tickets include:

Expedited entry through a dedicated VIP line

Exclusive access to tented lounge

VIP Lounge Seating (first come, first served)

One complimentary beer or wine

Exclusive access to VIP-only bar with special menu (drinks not included)

VIP portable restroom and handwashing

Cooling fans

MMFB recommends you bring cash, for food vendors; a government issued ID to buy alcohol; and a face mask. What can’t you bring? That would be children, pets, weapons, and outside food or drink.

Midnight Market Atlanta

When: 5-8 p.m. and 9-11:55 p.m. Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11.

Where: Atlantic Station: 241 20th St. NW, Atlanta 30363

Tickets: $25-$75