Midnight Market coming to Atlantic Station in June

We know it can be frustrating for foodies who have to work during the same time many festivals happen, so we have good news for you. MMFB Productions is bringing its Midnight Market to Atlantic Station next month.
Why is this good? Midnight Market is in the evening, with two sessions each night of Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11. You can choose the 5-8 p.m. slot or wait until 9-11:55 p.m.
During those three hours, you can:
Eat: There will be 20 local food vendors and food trucks on hand, with small plates menus for $7 or less.
Drink: Multiple bars will be onsite, with a cocktail bar manned by Alcohol Heroes.
Dance: DJs and musicians will be on hand for every session. Check here for the full list.
Play free games and activities: This includes roller skating, with free skate rental.
Shop: Vendors include Wilkins Visual Arts, Glam By GiGi, Maricolle and others.
Tickets cost $25 for general admission or $75 for VIP, and can be purchased here. VIP tickets include:
- Expedited entry through a dedicated VIP line
- Exclusive access to tented lounge
- VIP Lounge Seating (first come, first served)
- One complimentary beer or wine
- Exclusive access to VIP-only bar with special menu (drinks not included)
- VIP portable restroom and handwashing
- Cooling fans
MMFB recommends you bring cash, for food vendors; a government issued ID to buy alcohol; and a face mask. What can’t you bring? That would be children, pets, weapons, and outside food or drink.
Midnight Market Atlanta
When: 5-8 p.m. and 9-11:55 p.m. Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11.
Where: Atlantic Station: 241 20th St. NW, Atlanta 30363
Tickets: $25-$75
