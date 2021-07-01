Mayo Clinic’s tips for getting through bug-biting season

“Papular urticaria is not necessarily harmful, and it simply means that our immune system is overzealous and eagerly responding. It can be quite uncomfortable. As you can imagine, if you swell so much on your face and neck area that it’s difficult to function, you can see your primary care doctor or a dermatologist ... (who) may give you some systemic medications that are immunosuppressive, like prednisone, to help the swelling go down.”

Other types of rashes from bug exposure are more serious, such as the ones related to tick-borne diseases.

Here’s what Davis recommended: “If you develop general symptoms of feeling ill and you develop a rash, regardless of whether you feel that you’ve been exposed to a bug or not, I would highly encourage you to see your primary care provider or a dermatologist.”

For those who will be outside and think they might be exposed to any type of bug bite, which is just about anywhere in the United States, it’s wise to think about protection. Bugs are attracted to oil in the skin, sweat and heat, so covering up as much exposed skin as possible is a good first step. Davis recommended wearing repellants with DEET (30% or more), oil of limonene, or permethrin on exposed skin and clothing.

