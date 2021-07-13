Mayo Clinic’s advice on exercising after COVID-19

Exercising outdoors and avoiding large groups of people is preferable, especially if you are not yet fully vaccinated for COVID-19. If you wish to exercise in a community gym, then maintaining appropriate distance between you and others, and wearing a mask, is advisable. If you prefer to exercise indoors, consider doing so in the comfort and safety of your home.

There have been concerns that wearing a mask during exercise may increase breathlessness, require a greater amount of respiratory effort, and may even cause issues related to rebreathing of your own exhaled carbon dioxide. While wearing a mask during exercise may feel uncomfortable, accumulating evidence indicates that doing so has at worst only a negligible effect on how your body responds to exercise. It also has been suggested that exercising while wearing a mask is safe with no negative health implications, even during hard exercise.

If you have not been fully vaccinated, it is still advisable to wear a mask during exercise, especially indoors. But consider using a lighter cloth or surgical mask, and exercising at a lower intensity.

It is important to stress that anyone who wants to increase their physical activity or start exercise training after being infected with COVID-19 should first discuss this with their primary care provider.

A recent report in The BMJ suggested that while there may be certain risks associated with restarting physical activity after hospitalization due to COVID-19, people who experienced mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and did not require hospitalization can resume physical activity about one week after symptoms have subsided. It is advised that these people return to activity in a gradual manner, perhaps starting with a week of low-level stretching and muscular strengthening exercise. You can build up to walking with gradual increases in exercise time, while avoiding high-intensity training or prolonged exercise during the initial return to normal activity. Those who were hospitalized should seek medical advice from a health care professional to assess their risk before returning to activity.

You should be realistic about how quickly you can return to your level of activity before COVID-19, considering the possible effects of detraining following an extended period of inactivity. Furthermore, those with lingering COVID-19 symptoms sometimes referred to as post-acute COVID-19 syndrome or “long COVID,” might encounter greater difficulties returning to exercise. Again, such people should seek the advice of their health care provider before returning to their level of activity prior to COVID-19.

Always speak to your primary care provider if you have questions about exercise or symptoms.

