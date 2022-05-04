BreakingNews
City of Atlanta fires two employees over alleged ties to bribery scheme
Mayo Clinic: Mental health needs rise as pandemic fluctuates

5 , signs it's time to , address your mental health.It can be difficult to identify mental health problems when life gets in the way.These are 5 signs that it's time to check in with yourself.1. Ongoing irritability could be a sign of burnout, which is now a medical diagnosis.2. Lack of sleep can make existing mental illness symptoms worse.3. Increased or decreased appetite could be a sign of depression.4. Sudden lack of sexual interest could be a cause for concern.5. Losing interest in your hobbies can indicate depression or anxiety. .If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, don't be afraid to reach out to a mental health professional.

By Deb Balzer, Mayo Clinic News Network
1 hour ago
Primary care doctors say many patients seek help with their mental health

As COVID-19 infection cases continue to fluctuate, one area that medical experts continue to see an increased need for is mental health care.

Primary care physicians are often the first stop for many patients who seek help with their mental health. Dr. Jay-Sheree Allen, a family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic, said that’s one of the main reasons patients are making appointments.

ExploreSurvey: Remote work during pandemic causes new mental, physical issues

“We’re seeing a lot in the primary care setting now related to mental health issues, particularly major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Allen explained how one might feel with these symptoms — “loss of interest in things that you once enjoyed, feeling very hopeless, feeling very sad.”

The pandemic has had a rippling effect on mental health. It brought isolation, and grief of lives lost and lives changed.

“People who couldn’t go to graduations, who postponed weddings, whose marriages fell apart during this time. I think there’s a lot of grief that’s driving some of these increased numbers of mental health diagnoses,” Allen said.

As people continue to seek medical help, Allen said there is something we can do for one another.

“We need to offer each other grace. One of my favorite quotes is: ‘Be kind, because everyone is fighting a battle you know nothing about.’”

About the Author

Deb Balzer
