Mayo Clinic: Mental health needs rise as pandemic fluctuates

“People who couldn’t go to graduations, who postponed weddings, whose marriages fell apart during this time. I think there’s a lot of grief that’s driving some of these increased numbers of mental health diagnoses,” Allen said.

As people continue to seek medical help, Allen said there is something we can do for one another.

“We need to offer each other grace. One of my favorite quotes is: ‘Be kind, because everyone is fighting a battle you know nothing about.’”

