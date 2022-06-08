Man meets birth mother — and they work in the same hospital

When Hulleberg received the message, he was on his lunch break and her words hit him hard.

“I was crying. It was all very positive emotions,” he explained to Good Morning America. “But to me, this is a day I had been waiting for the past 20 years of my life and to imagine that it was finally happening was outrageous. It was a lot to take in.”

As the two started to get to know each other, they were shocked to discover that they both worked at the same hospital — HCA Healthcare’s St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Shearer was a medical assistant at the hospital’s heart center, while Hulleberg was a volunteer at the neonatal intensive care unit.

“Every morning, I would come in through the women’s pavilion to come into work. So I passed right by the NICU every single day. We parked in the same garage, could have been on the same floor, had no idea that we were so close,” Shearer said.