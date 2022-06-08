BreakingNews
Cobb judge chosen for golf course death penalty case
ajc logo
X

Man meets birth mother — and they work in the same hospital

Combined ShapeCaption
After 20 Years a Man Meets His Birth Mom, Finds Out They Work in The Same Place.Benjamin Huhlleberg, a middle school substitute teacher from Utah, knew from a young age that he was adopted.His parents encouraged him finding his birth mother.Holly Shearer was a young teenager when she had Huhleberg. .The two reunited after she found him on social media and sent him a happy birthday message. ."This is a day I had been waiting for the past 20 years of my life and to imagine that it was finally happening was outrageous.” said Hulleberg.The two connect with family present and discovered that they both worked at the same hospital. .“Every morning, I would come in through the women’s pavilion to come into work. So I passed right by the NICU every single day. We parked in the same garage, could have been on the same floor, had no idea that we were so close,” Shearer said to Good Morning America

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Benjamin Hulleberg always had an open relationship with his parents and knew from a young age that he was adopted.

Hulleberg’s desire to find his birth mother was welcomed by his parents, and they supported him as he signed up for adoption registries and took DNA tests in hopes that his birth mother would also have one on file.

Little did they know that his birth mother, Holly Shearer, was searching for him as well. Even more surprising was the fact that they both worked in the same Utah hospital.

Explore70-year-old Florida pastor trains to climb Mount Kilimanjaro

Shearer gave birth to Hulleberg when she was a teenager and chose to put the baby up for adoption. Two decades later, Shearer did an online search for Hulleberg. It was his birthday when Shearer first messaged him, sending a “happy birthday” greeting and striking up a conversation that would change both their lives forever.

“He was 18 when I found him and I was very hesitant,” Shearer said in an interview with Good Morning America. “He had so much going on in his life. The last thing I wanted to do is to throw a wrench in his life. So I just watched from a distance.”

When Hulleberg received the message, he was on his lunch break and her words hit him hard.

“I was crying. It was all very positive emotions,” he explained to Good Morning America. “But to me, this is a day I had been waiting for the past 20 years of my life and to imagine that it was finally happening was outrageous. It was a lot to take in.”

ExploreA man eats a Big Mac a day for over two decades

As the two started to get to know each other, they were shocked to discover that they both worked at the same hospital — HCA Healthcare’s St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Shearer was a medical assistant at the hospital’s heart center, while Hulleberg was a volunteer at the neonatal intensive care unit.

“Every morning, I would come in through the women’s pavilion to come into work. So I passed right by the NICU every single day. We parked in the same garage, could have been on the same floor, had no idea that we were so close,” Shearer said.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial20h ago
Cobb judge chosen for golf course death penalty case
55m ago
Ex-congressman, onetime hopeful for attorney general head to lt. gov runoff
6h ago
Suspected gunman indicted for murder in death of 17-year-old at Atlanta pool
5h ago
Suspected gunman indicted for murder in death of 17-year-old at Atlanta pool
5h ago
Atlanta residents demand closure of detention center at budget hearing
4h ago
The Latest
More and more travel nurses find themselves being grounded
1h ago
6 metro Atlanta health providers receive $5K grants for COVID vaccinations
5h ago
Long COVID proving to be common; still not clear how to prevent or treat it
20h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top