Lumistella brings holiday magic in summer to Children’s Healthcare

As an Atlanta-native herself, volunteering her time to Children’s was particularly special for Bell.

“I’m also a mom, so I have been a customer at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on more occasions than you want to be. They certainly do an amazing job. You feel like you’re the only patient, they love your kid like you do, and I have so much respect for the doctors and nurses that work here,” she said.

After reading the story to some patients in the studio and throughout the entire hospital, Bell offered an Elf Pets plush St. Bernard to everyone.

“Elf Pets: A Saint Bernard Tradition” is available on the Elf on the Shelf website and at all major retailers during the holiday season.

“It really is just about joy, and faith, and hope and love, and all the things that we need a little more of in this world,” Bell said.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.