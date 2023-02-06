Long-term exposure to air pollution linked to depression, anxiety

During the decade of observation, 13,131 people were diagnosed with depression, and 15,835 were diagnosed with anxiety. According to the researchers’ analysis, participants exposed to the highest levels of pollution were 16% more likely to develop clinical depression and 11% more likely to develop anxiety.

Anna Hansell, professor of environmental epidemiology at the University of Leicester, told the Daily Mail the study provides “further evidence” of the possible effects of air pollution on the brain.

“This well-conducted new study found associations between air pollution and anxiety and depression in the UK, which experiences lower air pollution than many countries worldwide,” she added.

The World Health Organization said last year that 99% of the world’s population live in an area with unacceptable pollution levels.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.