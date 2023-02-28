X
Little critters to take over Fernbank this weekend

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Goats, piglets, puppies and more will be hand for your kids to interact with

Puppies and piglets and chickens — oh my!

These little critters and more will be at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday for your own little ones to interact with.

The day’s fun includes:

Papayago Rescue House: Papayago is an exotic bird shelter that provides rescue, rehabilitation, retraining and rehoming services.

PAWS Atlanta: Come play with some adorable pups from PAWS Atlanta.

Lozano Farms Petting Zoo: Friendly farm animals from Lozano Farms Petting Zoo include miniature sheep, goats, pigs and chickens.

Live Animal Encounter: Meet a member of Fernbank’s animal collection

Story Time: A Fernbank educator will tell a tale perfect for ages 1-6.

Lily Pad Jump: Your little creatures can splash from lily pad to lily pad in this fun hopping challenge. But don’t worry ... the “water” isn’t wet.

Animal Paper Plates: Kids can create their own farm animal out of paper plates, stickers and more at this craft station.

The LIttle Critters experience is included in your museum admission, and is free to Fernbank members. Tickets cost $23.95 for ages 3-12, $25.95 for ages 13-64 and $24.95 for ages 65 and older. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA 30307.

