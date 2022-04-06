Learn to let go of what triggers you

Even after you’ve worked on this, you might have to deal with the after effects of a traumatic experience. It’s hard to forget that someone wronged you or broke your heart. And truly letting go means not forgetting what happened but rather learning to live with it so it doesn’t haunt you.

Case in point

Elvira (not her real name) was haunted by PTSD for years following the end of an abusive relationship, and getting it under control was not easy. She tried many medications, none of which worked. She got counseling from some good people and did her own work, but she would still wake up in a state of anxiety every single morning.

When we started working together, I asked her to imagine, as often as she could, that the discomfort she was feeling was the negativity leaving her body. Whenever a negative thought entered her mind, she would repeat this visualization exercise and would soon begin to feel OK again.

Before you can release a negative emotion, you must first notice it and recognize the negative thought behind it. Once you do, you can kick the negative feeling to the curb with the power of positive thinking. In this way, you are taking control of your uncomfortable emotions instead of being run by them.

Elvira still has some bad moments, but she knows they are only moments. To stay in a balanced emotional place, she continues to use visualization, journaling, psychotherapy and positive self-talk as her main weapons against any emotional darkness that may come her way.

It takes effort, but it’s well worth it.

