KSU welcomes first cohort awarded honors nursing scholarship

Kennesaw State University recently welcomed the inaugural recipients of the Wellstar-Tom and Betty Phillips Elite Honors Nursing Endowed Scholarship.
The $5 million endowment is a venture between the Wellstar College of Health and Human Services, KSU Journey Honors College, Wellstar Health System, the KSU Foundation, and Tom Phillips.
“It’s gratifying to finally meet the students benefiting from this scholarship,” Phillips said during the welcome reception for the recipients. “You’re the first class of this program, and you’re starting a legacy that will perpetuate and get stronger as time goes on.”
Scholarship award winners who attended the reception were: Nyona Austin, Ciana Bilal, Serene Boudiab, Katrina Burrow, Alexia Chambert, Caleb Cruz, Keller Danberry, James Dorsey, Emily Downs, Abby Evans, Hanna Lee, Isabella Lidalen, Diane Nguyen, Thelma Ogunjiofor, Carson Payne, Denise Peeples-McDearmont, Maggie Riggs, Nicholas Roncal, Jaelyn Spearman and Riley Walker.
Cruz told KSU that he and his fellow students have benefited by being part of both the honors college and the nursing school.
“Everyone around us has helped us stay on the right path to becoming nurses, and we’re all learning together and becoming closer,” he said. “As students and as nurses, we’ll approach each day with a positive attitude and a passion for our work. We’re all grateful beyond measure, and we promise to make you proud.”
According to KSU, this is just the most recent gift from Phillips, an emeritus member of the Wellstar Health System Board of Trustees. In 2009, he and his now-late wife, Betty, established the Tom and Betty Phillips Endowed Scholarship, available to graduate and undergraduate students at Wellstar College.
“At Kennesaw State, a key part of our mission is to prepare students to meet critical needs in their communities. Skilled, dedicated nurses are among the most important resources in the healthcare field and always in demand,” Kennesaw State President Kat Schwaig said at the reception. “I’m excited and honored to have the support of Tom Phillips and Wellstar Health System — together we are impacting our students, our community and our world for the better.”
