KSU welcomes first cohort awarded honors nursing scholarship

“Everyone around us has helped us stay on the right path to becoming nurses, and we’re all learning together and becoming closer,” he said. “As students and as nurses, we’ll approach each day with a positive attitude and a passion for our work. We’re all grateful beyond measure, and we promise to make you proud.”

According to KSU, this is just the most recent gift from Phillips, an emeritus member of the Wellstar Health System Board of Trustees. In 2009, he and his now-late wife, Betty, established the Tom and Betty Phillips Endowed Scholarship, available to graduate and undergraduate students at Wellstar College.

“At Kennesaw State, a key part of our mission is to prepare students to meet critical needs in their communities. Skilled, dedicated nurses are among the most important resources in the healthcare field and always in demand,” Kennesaw State President Kat Schwaig said at the reception. “I’m excited and honored to have the support of Tom Phillips and Wellstar Health System — together we are impacting our students, our community and our world for the better.”

