BreakingNews
Atlanta police SWAT team responds to SW Atlanta apartment complex
ajc logo
X

Just what are eye floaters?

Pulse
By Jason Howland, Mayo Clinic News Network
19 minutes ago
A symptom of age, floaters can threaten your eyesight

Spots, flashes of light or darkness on any side of your vision could be a sign of eye floaters. Most often noticeable when looking at a plain, bright background, such as a blue sky or a white wall, eye floaters are a symptom of age, according to Dr. Amir Khan, a Mayo Clinic ophthalmologist. And they can lead to a sight-threatening condition that requires immediate attention.

Having vision problems? Do you see black or gray specks, strings or cobwebs that drift about when you move your eyes? It could be eye floaters.

ExploreReasons for dry eyes and how to get relief

“In the back of our eyes, we have a substance called ‘the vitreous.’ When we’re young, it’s a firm clump of jelly. As we age, this firm clump of jelly can liquefy and break up into smaller pieces. Those smaller pieces are what you may notice as floaters,” says Dr. Khan.

Eye floaters are more common as you get older and if you’re nearsighted. The biggest concern is they can cause retinal tears.

“If a tear develops in the retina, fluid can get underneath that tear and just lift the retina like wallpaper off a wall,” says Dr. Khan. “And that’s a retinal detachment.”

And that can cause blindness, which is why it’s especially important to have a dilated eye exam within days of noticing new floaters or changes in vision.

Most eye floaters don’t require treatment, but your eye doctor likely will recommend regular eye exams to ensure the condition doesn’t worsen.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Jason Howland
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Police: ‘Speed a factor’ in fatal crash involving Georgia football players, staff15h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Ossoff and Kemp allies battle over credit for new Qcells plants
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Hallelujah.’ Many HOPE recipients in line for a boost
2h ago

Credit: David Dermer

Ex-Georgia chief justice: Sports betting doesn’t require consitutional amendment
1h ago

Credit: David Dermer

Ex-Georgia chief justice: Sports betting doesn’t require consitutional amendment
1h ago

OPINION: Is Kelly Loeffler the new Georgia Republican Party?
1h ago
The Latest

Health care expert explains why reflux disease isn’t ‘just heartburn’
16h ago
Want to lower BMI without feeling hungry? Eat slower, study suggests
21h ago
Weak stomach? Follow these hacks to overcome strong hospital odors
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
Georgia’s incredible edible eggs about to be officially healthy?
1h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top