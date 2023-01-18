Just what are eye floaters?

Having vision problems? Do you see black or gray specks, strings or cobwebs that drift about when you move your eyes? It could be eye floaters.

Explore Reasons for dry eyes and how to get relief

“In the back of our eyes, we have a substance called ‘the vitreous.’ When we’re young, it’s a firm clump of jelly. As we age, this firm clump of jelly can liquefy and break up into smaller pieces. Those smaller pieces are what you may notice as floaters,” says Dr. Khan.