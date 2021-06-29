It’s not all in your head: Weather can trigger migraines

Other weather triggers include high humidity, extreme heat and dry air. Halker Singh said these conditions might lead to another migraine creator.

“In the summertime, when it’s really hot outside, a lot of people forget to maintain adequate hydration,” she explained. “And dehydration can certainly be a risk for migraine attacks to happen.”

Halker Singh’s advice to people with migraines is to avoid extremes — in summer weather and everyday schedules.

“Be consistent with your eating habits; be consistent with your sleep,” she stressed. “Sometimes skipping meals can be a migraine trigger. Sometimes not sleeping enough or sleeping too much can also be a trigger. So maintaining consistency with that is important.”

