Is tinnitus causing that ringing in your ear?

Poling says there’s no scientifically proven cure for tinnitus, but there are treatment and management options.

“That can be something as simple as getting a hearing aid to really start treating the hearing loss. And once you treat that, then you find that the tinnitus and the perception of that tinnitus is reduced.”

Other options include using a sound generator or a fan at night. And then there are more advanced treatments.

“There’s something called ‘tinnitus retraining therapy.’ There are more ear-level masking devices where you can hear sounds throughout the day, too, that are more distracting.”

If ringing in your ears bothers you, start by seeing your health care provider for a hearing test.

