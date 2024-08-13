In recent years, particularly during the pandemic, sourdough bread has risen from a niche favorite to a mainstream staple, captivating both baking enthusiasts and health conscious eaters.

Beyond its distinctive flavor and chewy texture, however, does sourdough truly offer nutritional benefits that set it apart from regular bread? According to experts, the answer is yes.

@shebakesourdough ℍ𝕠𝕨 𝕀 𝕞𝕒𝕜𝕖 𝕄𝕪 𝕊𝕠𝕦𝕣𝕕𝕠𝕦𝕘𝕙 (𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕙 𝕋𝕚𝕞𝕖-𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕞𝕡) ♡ I have been asked so many times, how long do you wait between each step of the sourdough process? So I thought I’ll share this video with time-stamps to show you the overview of my basic sourdough 👌👌 If you are new to baking artisan sourdough bread, this will be the most basic and fuss-free recipe you need, with a time-line no less! Please take note that the timing and duration serves as a guide and it is not absolute. It is critical to learn for us as bakers to learn to observe and feel the dough to apply the steps accurately according to the dough condition 🤓 🅡🅔🅒🅘🅟🅔 ♡ (Working temp of ~25C) 300g Bread Flour 50g Whole-wheat Flour 265g Water 7g Salt 70g Levain 🅜🅔🅣🅗🅞🅓 ♡ The night before 9pm ➡️ Build levain in the ratio 1:5:5 Day 2 8am ➡️ Mix flour + water and let it sit for 60 min. 9am Starter has doubled/ tripled. ➡️Add starter and mix until it is evenly incorporated, rest 30 min. 930am ➡️ Add salt and mix for 3-5min until the dough is nice and smooth, rest 30 min. 10am ➡️ 1 stretch-and-fold, rest 30 min 10.30 am - 12.45 pm ➡️ 3 Full Coil Folds, at ~ 45 min intervals ➡️ Rest the dough until the end of bulk fermentation (the dough would have grown 1.5X since the addition of levain) 2 pm ➡️ Final shaping and into the banetton basket. ➡️ Cold retard in the fridge overnight. Day 3 The next morning 8am ➡️ Preheat oven and Dutch Oven at 250C for 60 min. 9 am ➡️ Score and bake at 250 C for 20min in the Dutch Oven covered Remove lid at continue baking at 220 for 20 min. 9.40am Finally! But no, the bread is not quite ready to eat (although you can absolutely devour it immediately if you don’t mind the crumb being slightly moist and sticky!) Let the bread rest for at least 2h before slicing it so that it can cook through completely. Enjoy! . . . . #Sourdough#homebaking#homemadebread#guthealth#bread#bake#artisanbread#explorepage#recipes#learnontiktok#fyp#naturalfermentation#asmr#satisfying#sandwich#bakersoftiktok#levain#shebakesourdough#lievitomadre#masamadre#sourdoughstarter天然酵母パンtipsandtricks#天然酵母#天然酵母パン ♬ Vintage - Cōrt

Digestive benefits

Sourdough’s unique qualities begin with its fermentation process, which uses naturally occurring yeasts and bacteria instead of commercial yeast. This process breaks down some of the carbohydrates and proteins in grains, making sourdough potentially easier to digest than other breads. Additionally, fermentation reduces phytates — compounds that can inhibit the absorption of vitamins.

“Fermentation can improve mineral (and vitamin) bioavailability in sourdough bread compared to conventional bread,” Dr. Charlene Van Buiten, an assistant professor of food science at Colorado State University, told Today.com.

Blood sugar management

Sourdough also has a lower glycemic index compared to many other breads, meaning it causes a slower, more gradual rise in blood sugar levels. This makes it an appealing option for those managing blood sugar or weight.

Gut health

Another advantage of sourdough is its prebiotic properties. The fermentation process increases the bread’s soluble fiber content, which supports gut health by nourishing beneficial bacteria in the digestive system.

Nutritional advantages

Although all sourdough varieties offer health benefits, one stands out: whole-grain sourdough. “Whole-grain sourdoughs have more fiber, protein, and micronutrients, making them more filling and healthier overall,” Natalie Rizzo, a registered dietitian, explained to Today.

Gluten allergies? Beware

However, although sourdough may be easier on the stomach for some, it is not gluten-free. People with celiac disease or gluten allergies should avoid it.

So, the next time you’re faced with a bread dilemma, consider reaching for a loaf of sourdough. Your taste buds, and health, might thank you for this “cultured” choice.

