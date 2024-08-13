In recent years, particularly during the pandemic, sourdough bread has risen from a niche favorite to a mainstream staple, captivating both baking enthusiasts and health conscious eaters.
Beyond its distinctive flavor and chewy texture, however, does sourdough truly offer nutritional benefits that set it apart from regular bread? According to experts, the answer is yes.
Digestive benefits
Sourdough’s unique qualities begin with its fermentation process, which uses naturally occurring yeasts and bacteria instead of commercial yeast. This process breaks down some of the carbohydrates and proteins in grains, making sourdough potentially easier to digest than other breads. Additionally, fermentation reduces phytates — compounds that can inhibit the absorption of vitamins.
“Fermentation can improve mineral (and vitamin) bioavailability in sourdough bread compared to conventional bread,” Dr. Charlene Van Buiten, an assistant professor of food science at Colorado State University, told Today.com.
Blood sugar management
Sourdough also has a lower glycemic index compared to many other breads, meaning it causes a slower, more gradual rise in blood sugar levels. This makes it an appealing option for those managing blood sugar or weight.
Gut health
Another advantage of sourdough is its prebiotic properties. The fermentation process increases the bread’s soluble fiber content, which supports gut health by nourishing beneficial bacteria in the digestive system.
Nutritional advantages
Although all sourdough varieties offer health benefits, one stands out: whole-grain sourdough. “Whole-grain sourdoughs have more fiber, protein, and micronutrients, making them more filling and healthier overall,” Natalie Rizzo, a registered dietitian, explained to Today.
Gluten allergies? Beware
However, although sourdough may be easier on the stomach for some, it is not gluten-free. People with celiac disease or gluten allergies should avoid it.
So, the next time you’re faced with a bread dilemma, consider reaching for a loaf of sourdough. Your taste buds, and health, might thank you for this “cultured” choice.
