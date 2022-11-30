BreakingNews
Second child dies after 17th Street bridge shooting
‘Invisible fiber’ can make cake, pizza healthier

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago
Scientist-created supplement won’t change taste, color or texture of food

Move over, Metamucil. There’s a new fiber in town.

Scientists from RMIT University in Australia have created FiberX, a modified starch product that can be added to food to increase fiber content. The best part is it won’t affect the food’s taste, color or texture.

ExploreHigh-fiber diet linked to lower risk of breast cancer, study finds

“We can now add extra fiber to foods like white bread and other staples without changing the taste or texture, which has been one of the main issues with many commercially available fiber supplements to date,” food technologist Asgar Farahnaky, an associate professor from RMIT University, told Science Alert.

“Our product is not even noticeable once added. It’s just like a parent hiding vegetables in a child’s meal to make it more nutritious.”

It’s suitable for fortifying low-calorie foods and can be gluten free, the university wrote, or added to low-fibre foods such as white bread, cakes, pasta, pizza and sauces.

The best part is your cake will still taste like cake and your pizza will still taste like pizza. In fact, the researchers said they were able to add about 20% more fiber to dishes before taste testers noticed.

ExploreStudy shows how high fiber intake can alter gut microbiome

Dietary fiber is important to maintain a healthy bowel, control blood sugar levels and lower cholesterol, among other benefits, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Institute of Medicine recommends women consume 21-25 grams of fiber daily, and men get 30-38.

“This new technology means we can increase the amount of fiber that goes into the food so we can receive our recommended daily intake, even while consuming less foods, which has potential to help with weight management and diabetes,” Farahnaky said.

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment.

