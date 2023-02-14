How your profile might be keeping you from getting dates

Every three to six months, give your profile a quick read and refresh. Take out references to holidays that have passed (it seems random to bring up your New Year’s resolutions in July), trips you had planned or any other obsolete information. Replace it with something new — the bucket list vacation you did, the cooking class you completed, the cat you recently adopted or the book club you just joined — to make sure the person reading your profile is getting to know the you from today rather than five years ago.

In addition to updating your bio, take a look at your photos. Does it still look like you, or did your appearance shift? Maybe you got a major hair makeover or your body changed. Again, your profile should sound like — and look like — you today. So if you’ve shaved a beard or dyed your hair blonde in recent months, your photos should reflect that. Your profile deserves frequent updates to keep it in top shape — and increase your chances of getting messages that turn into dates.

Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating.