How to prevent or at least slow development of ‘dead butt syndrome’

Its name might sound funny, but its long-term effects are no laughing matter. “Dead butt syndrome,” an affliction that once targeted athletes, is now a major cause of pain and discomfort among people who sit at a desk for hours a day.

The name refers to a serious weakening in one of the gluteal muscles, and while the early symptoms can lead to pain in the lower back and muscles, which in the long term can affect quality of life.

What is ‘dead butt syndrome’?

Gluteus medius tendinosis, often referred to as gluteal tendinopathy, is a tendon disorder that manifests in the hip and buttocks area, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The condition causes tendon tissue to break down or deteriorate and is a common cause of hip pain.

Although it can affect anyone, it is more in women past the age of menopause. Runners, skiers and dancers are also more prone to this affliction.

It is most typically caused by putting too much pressure on those tendons through physical activity or through tendon compression from an accident.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, excess pressure from weight gain or obesity can also aid in gluteal tendinopathy.

The cause of the condition, however, is underuse of these tendons through inactivity or a generally sedentary lifestyle.

How do you know if you have ‘dead butt syndrome’?

Symptoms of “dead butt syndrome” most commonly manifest as moderate hip pain, according to the Cleveland Clinic. This pain may occur while walking upstairs or up an incline, lying on your side, sitting for a prolonged time, or standing on one leg.

One alarming sign may be if you start to feel hip pain while getting out of bed each morning.

Gluteal tendinopathy can be diagnosed through a symptom evaluation with a health care provider, which may lead to an MRI or ultrasound to check the affected area.

What are the long-term effects?

Long-term, gluteal tendinopathy may cause common signs of aging earlier than you would like, including severe and chronic pain in the lower body, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Fatigue and irritability are also possible if the chronic pain begins to affect your sleep each night.

How can it be prevented or stopped?

The good news is there are ways to prevent this from happening to you. Avoiding repetitive activities that focus on the hips is a good way to start, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Even in common exercises like running or hiking, it is good to take a break when you feel undue pain in that region of your body.

The Cleveland Clinic also recommends lifting weights to strengthen the hips and prevent this condition in the long term. Yoga and other stretching exercises are a good idea to keep the lower body flexible.

Another tip is to change the way you sit each day during work or even just while relaxing. According to Dr. Robert Trasolini, an orthopedic surgeon, posture is important.

“Sitting with an arched back or slouching at your desk can put significant pressure on your deep butt muscles as well as your lower back,” he told People magazine.

If these symptoms have already begun for you, Trasolini has advice on how to slow or stop the condition. He recommends getting up every 30 minutes at work and going for a quick walk, just to reset the lower body.

“Set an alarm every 30 minutes, get up stretch every hour, take a short walk for between three and five minutes. Those allow the muscle to respond and get this thing stronger,” he told People.

