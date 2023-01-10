How to lower your anxiety in stressful situations

Stress is a signal to begin using coping exercises. First, try using a stress coping statement, an affirmation like “You’re going to be all right” or “This is going to be so easy.” These positive statements have the power to lower anxiety. Many times, people overlook this type of coping mechanism because it seems too simple. But sometimes simple is simply the best option.

After using coping statements, confront the stressful situation. Your stress level will likely rise, so continue to use stress coping statements (positive self-talk) to direct your thinking in another direction. Tricks for self-calming include visualizing your last vacation or pondering where you might like to travel. Letting your mind roam to happier places will help you get unstuck. Thinking and/or talking about things totally unrelated to what is causing you stress will ease your tension.

Deep breathing and relaxation exercises help as well. For example, if you are undergoing a stressful medical exam, it will help to relax as the doctor talks you through the exam. Listen but also close your eyes if you like, and breathe deeply. At the end of the procedure, reinforce your success with the experience by giving yourself a mental pat on the back. This will remind you of how well you did and will make you even more relaxed the next time. Telling yourself “I did very well. Next time it will be a breeze!” also works great.

Being prepared for stress can help you cope better with it, so you will be less anxious in the moment. The above exercises create a holding pattern for your anxiety. Once you have even the slightest success with them, you will want to use them again and again. Maintaining self-calm is a positive addition to anyone’s life.

Dr. Barton Goldsmith, a psychotherapist in Westlake Village, Calif., is the author of “The Happy Couple: How to Make Happiness a Habit One Little Loving Thing at a Time.”