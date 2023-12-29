Americans have a snacking problem, analysis suggests

Americans averaged 400–500 calories in snacks per day that offered little to no nutritional value, a new study revealed.

“Snacks constitute almost a quarter of a day’s calories in U.S. adults and account for about one-third of daily added sugar, a new study suggests,” researchers at Ohio State University wrote in a press release published on medicalexpress.com.

“Snacks are contributing a meal’s worth of intake to what we eat without it actually being a meal,” he said. “You know what dinner is going to be: a protein, a side dish or two. But if you eat a meal of what you eat for snacks, it becomes a completely different scenario of, generally, carbohydrates, sugars, not much protein, not much fruit, not a vegetable. So it’s not a fully well-rounded meal.”