How to help kids who get stressed out by the holidays

“Irritability and anger are common signs a child is overwhelmed, because they are trying to get out of a situation that is causing them discomfort,” Hardesty said.

Here are some tips for helping your child manage stress:

Plan ahead: Identify potential “pitfalls” and reduce barriers to success. For instance, make sure to promote optimal sleep and nutrition prior to new holiday experiences, and recognize that activity and noise levels may be triggers for some children.

Consider creating space for them to express themselves: Children need help putting words to the complicated feelings they are experiencing. Depending on the age of the child, this might involve coloring or painting, or describing the emotions they are experiencing.

Set clear expectations: Children thrive on routines. Outline examples of behaviors you will and will not tolerate. When correcting children, tell them what you want them to do rather than what not to do. For example, instead of saying, “Stop chewing with your mouth open,” try saying, “Please chew with your mouth closed.”

Explore Study links low vitamin D levels in young kids to aggression in adolescents

Act, don’t react: When children act defiant, take a deep breath and calmly correct behavior. Don’t mirror their anger level. Remind yourself that your children are impressionable, and your words matter.

Pick your battles: If their behavior is simply irritating, try to ignore it. The moment they do something positive, compliment them. Sometimes children simply want a reaction, so try to react to the positive behaviors immediately instead of the negative. Also, be OK with children sitting out activities that cause them discomfort or anxiety.

Try to use humor: A good laugh doesn’t just lighten a mood; it also activates and relieves the body’s stress response. Find a way to laugh by redirecting children’s attention toward positive games and activities, such as reading comics or playing a game.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.