How to become the CEO of your own life

Put your list on hold if an opportunity or a crisis arises: Follow through on the opportunity or do whatever needs to be done to deal with the crisis, and then return to your list. If overtaken by the unexpected, you can save your to-do list for the end of the day. Accomplishing and checking off items on the list is more interesting and more fulfilling than watching television. Personally, I do whatever I need to do while sitting on the couch next to my wife as she reads her blogs. This way we can stay close and connected, even though we are both doing our own thing.

Get counseling before (or after) making a life-altering move: Making big changes in your world is bound to be stressful, and you want to make wise decisions, so it’s fine to ask for help. Now before you freak out at the thought of what hiring a life coach or business adviser would cost you, there are some great alternatives. Consider taking a friend who has some knowledge in this area out for coffee. Or invite an expert or professional out for lunch and interview them. There’s no harm in asking, “What would you do if…?” Or look into finding a mentor through SCORE (the Service Corps of Retired Executives); there’s an office in almost every town, or you can go online.

Do your own investing and don’t live beyond your means: If you really do need investment advice, talk to your accountant, and do your best to avoid stockbrokers. They’re expensive and rarely right— statistically, the monkey with the darts did better than 95% of them. Once you trust your own ability to invest and your money is making money, you will feel much more empowered. No, you probably won’t become Warren Buffett, but you will be a stronger person, and it feels great to create a safety net for your family.

Being in charge of your own life is just a dream for most people. This is not a path for the timid, but those who brave it can reap great rewards and peace of mind.

Barton Goldsmith, PhD, is the author of eight books and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with more than 34 million readers. You can reach him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com